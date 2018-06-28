Croatia's reigning world and Olympic champion Sandra Perković retained her Mediterranean Games discus title with 66.46 metres, more than six metres clear of her nearest rival Liliana Ca of Portugal here tonight.

Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou was bronze.

European Games champion Luiza Gega of Albania broke away from the field to win the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase in convincing style.

Habiba Ghribi of Tunisia was second and Maruša Mišmaš of Slovenia won the bronze medal.

Italy’s David Re posted a Games record 45.26sec to win the 400 metres from Miguel Bua of Spain and Elimane Hanne of France.

Eleni Artymata of Cyprus won the third Mediterranean gold of her career in the women's 400m.

She smashed her own personal best over 400m to win 51.19 to win from the Italians Libania Grenot and Maria Benedicta Chigbolu in a desperately close finish.

Her previous gold medals had come over 200m.

There was drama at the start in the men’s 100m final.

Ioannis Nyfantopoulos of Greece was disqualified after a false start before the rest of the field got away second time.

Jamaican-born Jak Ali Harvey won in 10.10 leading a 1-2 for Turkey with Emre Barnes, also born on the Caribbean island, second ahead of Italy's Federico Cattaneo.

Akdeniz Oyunları 100m finalinde milli atletlerimiz Jak Ali Harvey 10.10 süresiyle altın, Emre Zafer Barnes 10.32 süresiyle gümüş madalya kazandı 👏🇹🇷 #Tarragona2018 pic.twitter.com/IWb2WhOwyT — TMOK (@TMOK_Olimpiyat) June 28, 2018

In the women’s 100m, Orianne Ombissa Dzangue of France came through to win in 11.29 from Italy'ss Anna Bongiorini with Rafailia Spanoudaki Chatzigira of Greece claiming bronze.

The women’s pole vault was first to start and last to finish.

France's Ninon Guillon Romarin cleared 4.46m on her second attempt to win gold ahead of Slovenia’s Tina Šutej, who raised the bar to what would have been a Games record 4.51m in a last desperate bid for the gold medal but was unable to go clear.

Greece won another bronze medal thanks to Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou.

There was more Judo joy for Kosovo in Cambrils.

Akil Gjakova beat Bilal Çiloğlu of Turkey to win gold in the under-73 kilograms category to follow the example of his female compatriots Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova last night.

Abdel Azziz Ben Ammar won Tunisia’s first judo gold of these games in the under-81kg.

Over at Salou ,It was a great day for Turkey’s women in taekwondo with Ruyike Yıldırım beating Kristina Tomić of Croatia for the gold medal in the under-49kg category.

Irem Yarem followed up with a gold medal in the under-57kg by beating Radwa El Sayed of Egypt.

Daniel Ros Gomez delighted the home crowd in the arena with victory over Dejan Georgievski of FYR Macedonia in the over-80kg.