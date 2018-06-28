Top participants at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Volunteer Leaders Academy in Kazan have been named as student ambassadors for 2018 to 2019.

Two of those selected - Mahela Bandera from Sri Lanka and Antoine Attard from Malta - have been selected to join the FISU Ambassador Programme at a FISU Forum in Krasnoyarsk in August.

Eight others will join FISU staff at the Winter Universiade in the Russian city early next year.

This group includes Canada's Celina Toth, a diver who participated at April's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, and Germany's judoka turned triathlete Belmann Moritz.

Sweden's Maja Andersson, Namibia's Abassier Leukers, Great Britain's Adam Pratchett, Australia's Meaghan Kempson, New Zealand's Kristy Havill and Poland's Katarzyna Czalej were the others chosen.

Representatives from 92 countries attended the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy in Kazan ©FISU

Argentina's Mariano Orlando and Aldana Mariana Moreano will also work at the University Sports House in Buenos Aires later this year, when the capital city hosts the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

All were awarded points for their contributions across a week of talks and workshops.

They were congratulated in a ceremony by Vladimir Leonov, the Minister of Youth and Sport of Tatarstan and former director general of the 2013 Summer Universiade in the city, during a visit to the City Hall.