Current Olympic champion Carolina Marin has made it through to the second round of the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open today after suffering a slight scare in the second game.

The women's singles sixth seed, winner of the Malaysia Open three years ago and the former world number one, beat world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung from Indonesia 21-4, 18-21, 21-8 in Bukit Jalil.

The Spaniard is now now face Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in round two at the Axiata Arena of this HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 tournament.

"I have good memories of Malaysia as I won this tournament in 2015," said Marin.

"I like the crowd and the atmosphere, so am looking forward to the next round.

"It was good that I kept going after losing the second game.

"But I have to learn some things from today; I have to control the shuttle better from both sides.2

Marin revealed she considers both the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open as warm up tournaments for the World Championships, due to take place in Nanjing from July 30 to August 5.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, the top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei, third seed Pusarla V Sindhu from India and seventh seed Sung Ji Hyun from South Korea also made it into the second round.

Tai easily beat Malaysia's Soniia Cheah 21-10, 21-9, but Pusarla and Sung were both pushed all the way by their opponents Aya Ohori from Japan and Fitriani Fitriani from Indonesia respectively.

China's Huang Kaixiang and Wang Yilyu beat the Danish fifth seeds of Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding in the only surprise result of the day at the Malaysia Open ©BWF

Pusaria won her match 26-24, 21-15, while Sung needed three games to win 21-11, 22-24, 21-12.

In the men's draw Japan's Kento Momota, who came into the competition on a 17-match winning streak as he continues to rebuild his career after a year's ban for illegal gambling that ended in 2017, won again.

He made hard work of it, though, eventually beating Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 12-21, 21-17, 21-14.

"Momota changed the pattern of his play in the second game, he was smart and waited for his chance to attack," said Ginting.

"His attack was not too dangerous, but he was able to put pressure incrementally."

Other winners in the men's singles included India's fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth, Frenchman Brice Leverdez, Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei.

The only upset of the day took place in the men's doubles, where Denmark's fifth seeds Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding lost to the Chinese pair of Huang Kaixiang and Wang Yilyu, 21-13, 21-12.

The closest match of the day was won by world champions Zhang Nan and Liu Cheng in the men's doubles.

They beat Russia's Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov 21-13 19-21 25-23 after saving four match points.

Day three is due begin tomorrow with second seed in the women's singles, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi up against Saina Nehwal from India in round two.