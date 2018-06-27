World champions the United States got their International Volleyball Federation Women's Nations League Finals campaign off to a winning start as they edged Turkey with a five-set victory in Nanjing.

The US recorded a battling 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-11 triumph over their Turkish opponents in Group B at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley led the American charge, particularly in the latter stages of the contest, with 21 points as the US avenged their defeat to Turkey during the earlier qualifying stages of the competition.

Kelly Murphy chipped in with 17 points, while skipper Jordan Larson registered 14.

Wing spiker Meliha Ismailoglu was the leading scorer for Turkey with 18.

China also won today as they beat The Netherlands in four sets ©FIVB

"We gave them time to come back into the match," Turkey's head coach Giovanni Guidetti said.

"We didn't take the advantage.

"But this match proved that we can play."

Hosts China also claimed victory on the opening day of the tournament as Zhu Ting put in an inspired display in a 3-1 win over The Netherlands.

Zhu scored a match-high total of 35 points as China won the Group A encounter 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

The competition is due to resume tomorrow as Turkey play Serbia and The Netherlands will have the chance to bounce back when they take on Brazil.