Alpine Canada (ACA) has announced the appointment of Steve Wallace as chief commercial officer.

He will start work on July 3 and has been tasked with increasing marketing and revenue for the ACA.

Key goals will include bringing in more sponsorship cash and strengthening the brands of Canadian ski teams.

Wallace comes in with significant experience, working at events including the Olympics and Paralympics, the Pan American and Parapan American Games and the Invictus Games.

The job is based in Toronto and he will report to ACA chief executive Vania Grandi.

Steve Wallace will be tasked with growing the Canadian ski brands ©ACA

"As a previous sponsor of Alpine Canada and Ski Cross Canada, I know the value of these properties to provide unique brand activation opportunities through exciting sport, 360 degree engagement of customers and employees, and inspirational story-telling with athletes," said Wallace.

"I am proud to be part of Alpine Canada history as we prepare to celebrate the 100th anniversary of ACA in 2020."

"I am thrilled Steve joined our team to lead the commercial efforts for Alpine Canada," she said.

"Steve has a successful track record with the largest sporting events and sports properties in Canada and is passionate about showcasing our ski sports."