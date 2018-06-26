Düsseldorf and Minsk have been awarded the next two editions of the European Fencing Championships in 2019 and 2020.

The German city has been belatedly appointed host of the 2019 event by the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) after the initial choice of Luxembourg withdrew.

Minsk will play host in 2020 - a year after the city hosts the second edition of the European Games.

"Two days before the EFC Congress I have received information from Luxembourg that because of the absence of financial guarantee from the Government they had been forced to resign to organise the European Senior Championship," said EFC secretary general, Jacek Slupski, in a letter sent to all member federations.

"As a result, on the 15th of June the EFC Congress decided that the European Senior Championship will take place in Düsseldorf and the precise date will be appointed soon."

It will mark the third time that Germany has hosted the continental-wide event after Koblenz in 2001 and Leipzig in 2010.

Düsseldorf also hosted the World Table Tennis Championships last year and the Grand Départ of the Tour de France.

Düsseldorf and Minsk have been awarded European Fencing Championships ©EFC

Belarus will play host to the Senior European Championships for the first time.

Andrei Gubanov, the deputy chairman of the Belarusian Fencing Federation, said that the event will take place at the Minsk Palace of Sports where boxing, sambo and wrestling are due to be held at the European Games.

"This centre is well known to many teams following the Under-23 European Fencing Championships [in 2017]," he told the BelTA news agency.

"The adult continental forum is larger in scale and the number of participants, so apart from the Palace of Sports, we would like to use the areas of the nearby ice arena of the Dinamo sports school."

Foggia in Italy will also host the European Junior and Cadet Championships from March 1 to 10 in 2019 while Plovdiv in Bulgaria will be the location for next year's under-23 edition from May 29 to June 2.

Novi Sad in Serbia hosted this year's Senior European Championships last week.