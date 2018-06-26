A plan has been published for the launch of the ".sport" internet extension initiative being introduced by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

A review of the initiative officially launched during the GAISF General Assembly in Bangkok in April has now been completed by Internet governance body ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers).

The publication of the plan on the ICANN website constitutes formal recognition of acceptance of the ".sport" domain, and sets in motion a timetable of events.

It marks a major breakthrough for GAISF following a protracted process which has been ongoing since 2012 and has been subject to longstanding legal complications and delays.

As part of the pre-launch programme, a select group of websites are due to go live in the next few weeks, becoming among the first ever at ".sport".

A consolidated launch period is scheduled to take place from September 4 to November 6.

General availability is set to begin on January 8 next year.

Premium pricing applies during the consolidated launch period.

Standard pricing will apply starting with general availability.

ICANN - the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers - has published a report on its website which constitutes formal recognition of acceptance of the ".sport" domain ©ICANN

As a community extension ".sport" has made membership in the community an eligibility requirement for registering a ".sport" domain.

During the consolidated launch period, these include: federations, sport organisations and governing bodies, clubs and teams, cities and public authorities, athletes and practitioners, sport organisers, event sponsors, sport brands and corporate partners, sport media and sport facilities.

In addition to individual registration, there will be special programmes for name categories that are subject to special requirements.

These include discipline names, key sport vocabulary, geographic names and generic names.

International federations will largely operate their corresponding discipline names across multiple domains and languages.

Geographic domains will be registered by public authorities from municipalities around the world.

Generic names may be registered by content providers who will operate them in a non-discriminatory way based on advertising models.

In 2019, it is anticipated that pre-validated promotional coupons for ".sport" domain registration will be made available through the International Federations to their national and regional governing bodies.