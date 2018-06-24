India stunned Olympic champions Argentina with a 2-1 win to move to the top of the leaderboard at the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda in The Netherlands.

Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh both got on the scoresheet as the Indian team recorded their second consecutive victory at the BH & BC Breda.

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in the second quarter after converting a penalty corner before Mandeep doubled their lead with a close-range finish.

Gonzalo Peillat reduced the deficit for Argentina but India held out to claim an impressive win.

Hosts The Netherlands were also in good form as they thrashed Olympic silver medallists Belgium 6-1.

Reigning champions Australia earned their first success of the tournament following their thrilling draw with Belgium yesterday as they beat Pakistan 2-1.

Ajaz Ahmad put Pakistan in front early in the second quarter before Australia launched a comeback.

Jake Whetton fired home to restore parity and Blake Govers' dramatic late winner handed the Australian team a battling victory.

Australia, ranked at number one in the world, now sit second in the standings behind India.

The Netherlands thrashed Olympic silver medallists Belgium ©FIH

"All the games in the Champions Trophy are pretty tough battles, I think we expected that against Pakistan," said Australia co-captain Eddie Ockenden.

“We have seen their recent results and obviously the way they played against India yesterday, they are a really good team and it is great to play against them.

"It was really important to get the three points."

The six-team tournament features the champions of the sport's biggest prizes with the top two after a round-robin phase progressing to the final.

Whoever wins the tournament will be the final champions as the International Hockey Federation has axed both the men's and women's Champions Trophy events in favour of its new home and away Hockey Pro League competition.

The second Hockey Series event of the season also continued in Singapore today, with the second-tier competition part of the pathway to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The host nation won their second consecutive match in the men's event by beating Myanmar 2-0, while Chinese Taipei defeated Hong Kong 5-2 and Thailand ousted Indonesia 6-0.

In the women's competition, Singapore lost 1-0 to Thailand, Malaysia hammered Hong Kong 10-0 and Kazakhstan were similarly dominant in their 8-0 win over Indonesia.