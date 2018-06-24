Australia's Jessica Fox enjoyed double gold at the start of the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup season in Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia.

Fox triumphed in the women's K1 event yesterday, the event she currently holds the world title in.

She was able to double her tally by triumphing in the women’s C1 final, having produced a clean run.

The Australian completed the course in a time of 1min 46.34sec to top the podium.

She finished seven seconds clear of her nearest rival, with the Czech Republic’s Tereza Fiserova ending as the runner-up in 1:53.96.

The podium was rounded off by Britain’s Mallory Franklin, with the world champion ending in 1:55.10.

"When I got into that final with a solid run, I just really wanted to charge it and attack it," Fox said.

"I fixed the errors I made in the first run, and I was really pleased and very surprised by that time in the finish.

"I think the field is growing every year, and the girls are very competitive."

Sebastian Schubert triumphed in the men's K1 competition ©ICF

Germany's Sebastian Schubert triumphed in the men's K1 competition, after he hosted a run of 1:32.06.

Poland’s Dariusz Popelia narrowly missed out on the gold, having finished 0.71 seconds behind the winner.

He will rue a two second penalty which cost him the victory.

Britain's Olympic champion Joseph Clarke won the bronze in 1:33.01.

United States' Sage Donnelly won the women's extreme kayak event, with Brazil's Ana Satila and Russia's Alsu Minazova completing the podium.

Russia’s Pavel Eigel won the men’s competition ahead of New Zealand's Mike Dawson and Switzerland's Dimitri Marx.