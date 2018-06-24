Turkish teenager Mete Gazoz insisted that winning Mediterranean Games gold was a step-up from anything else he has experienced after he beat Slovenia's Gaspar Stajhar 6-2 to claim the recurve title in the men's individual archery at Campo Clar.

Gazoz has only just turned 19 and shot a personal best during qualification here at Tarragona 2018.

"The competition level is completely different," he told insidethegames afterwards.

"I always have a different mindset in the junior competitions.

"I've learnt how to shoot high scores in the match situation.

"I've also learnt how to deal with the wind which was not so quiet here.

"This was a really important step for me.

"To have the gold medal here will introduce my name worldwide.

"When I face my opponents in the future, they will know I won here so that will give me confidence that I can beat them."

Italy's Lucilla Boari had heard her national anthem eight times during the preliminary competitions, but next door at the swimming.

They played it for her after she beat Monica Cruz Galisteo of Spain 7-1 to win gold in the women's recurve event.

Aybuke Aktuna of Turkey had taken bronze earlier.

"This is like a little Olympics," Boari, a Rio 2016 Olympian, said.

"It means a lot to me to win.

"There are other sports, the atmosphere is very different.

Italy's Lucilla Boari stands on top of the podium ©ITG

"You can feel it in the air, it is a different competition.

"In archery we only usually see other archers, this is a great thing to see the athletes of other sports."

The Marseillaise rang out twice as France took gold in both team events.

Perhaps they were inspired by Jean Michel Jarre's "Rendezvous '98" which was played to welcome each team to the field.

"It is very different in the team events," said France's Thomas Koenig.

"There are some times when you can share it and enjoy each shot.

"It is very different when you are with your team mates and I really like it.

"We have been together since 2013 and we won at the worlds together so it is great to do something here.

"It is a bit easier here but it is getting harder to win because there is such a good standard.

"I can't put my finger on why.

"Often countries have one or two good archers but not often three."

The men beat Slovenia 5-2 in the final to win gold with Spain winning bronze.

The French women's trio overcame host nation Spain 5-3 and Turkey took bronze.

The organisers showed a nice touch as the music which accompanied the victory ceremonies was the march from Ben Hur.

The city has an Roman amphitheater.

Elsewhere, Rio 2016 champion Marcus Cooper Walz became the first of hosts Spain's star Olympic names to deliver gold in the canoeing.

He won K2 gold over 500 metres alongside Rodrigo Germade at the Canal Olimpic in Casteldefells.

The pair had set down a marker with the fastest time in qualification and were much faster in the final.

They led at half way and crossed the finishing line in 1min 27.907sec, almost a second faster than Franck Le Moel and Guillaume Le Floch de Courchement of France.

Serbia's Ervin Holpert and Vladimir Torubarov were even further back in third.

Roi Rodriguez Hertas took men's K1 500m gold in 1:38.881 from Portugal's Fernando Pimenta, with Guillaume Burger of France not far behind for bronze.

Spain's double world champion sprinter Teresa Portela Rivas struck gold once more in a top level career which has spanned the entire new millennium.

She won the K1 200m from Sarah Guyo of France.

Her namesake, reigning European champion Teresa Portela of Portugal, was third.

There was a busy day of canoeing action ©Tarragona 2019

European champion Carlos Garotte won the men's K1 200m to make it a memorable day for the Spanish at Casteldelfells.

Marko Dragoslavljevic of Serbia was second and Frenchman Maxime Beaumont third.

Only Serbia's 2015 world silver medallist Milica Starovic prevented the Spanish from paddling away with all the gold.

At the 2015 European Games in Baku she had won doubles gold at 500m but went it alone to win the K1 title.

Over at Port Tarraco, it was France all the way in women's water-skiing.

Camille Poulain Ferrarios claimed Mediterranean gold in the slalom after so often being forced to settle for silver at World Championships.

She was joined on the podium by compatriots Manon Costard and Laura Martin Champetier to make it a triple celebration.

Italy very nearly did the same.

Former European junior champion Brando Caruso led the way with Italian gold in the men's event.

He spent some of his formative years learning his craft in Florida and it paid off with gold here.

Compatriot Carlos Allais won silver but Frenchman Tanguy Daillant prevented an Italian clean sweep.

The darling of Spanish swimming Mireia Belmonte atoned for the disappointment of yesterday with gold in the 200m individual medley.

She came home to victory in 2:11.66.

She finished almost two seconds faster than Turkey's Viktoria Gunes in second.

Anna Pirovano of Italy was third.

This was Belmonte's second medal of the Games after silver in the 800m.

It turned into a golden half-hour for the host nation as Jessica Vall completed the breaststroke double with victory in the 100m in a new Mediterranean Games record of 1:07.19, from compatriot Marina Garcia with Italy's Arriana Castiglione third.

There were a few tears from Algeria's Ousamme Sahnoune after his gold in the men's 100m freestyle in 48.00 seconds over Italians Alessandro Miressi and Luca Dotto.

Sahnoune has been the outstanding African sprinter in recent years and Algerians in the crowd roared their approval as the Algerian anthem was played.