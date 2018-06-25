World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) have appointed Constantin Zabbal to a key poomsae role.
The German will take the position of vice chairman of the continental organisation's Poomsae Committee.
Zabbal's appointment was confirmed by the President of WTE, Sakis Pragalos.
A statement from WTE welomed the appointment of Zabbal.
"Mr Zabbal is well known within the poomsae community and has more than 20 years experience as an international poomsae referee," a statement said.
"Mr Zabbal will bring new insight and experience in the Poomsae Committee.
"World Taekwondo Europe wishes Mr Zabbal good luck with his new position."