World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) have appointed Constantin Zabbal to a key poomsae role.

The German will take the position of vice chairman of the continental organisation's Poomsae Committee.

Zabbal's appointment was confirmed by the President of WTE, Sakis Pragalos.

A statement from WTE welomed the appointment of Zabbal.

Germany's Constantin Zabbal has been handed the vice president position ©WTE

"Mr Zabbal is well known within the poomsae community and has more than 20 years experience as an international poomsae referee," a statement said.

"Mr Zabbal will bring new insight and experience in the Poomsae Committee.

"World Taekwondo Europe wishes Mr Zabbal good luck with his new position."