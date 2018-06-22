Former Olympic champion Ryu Seung-min was among the participants as North Korea, South Korea, China and Japan took part in a friendly table tennis tournament today to help celebrate Olympic Day.

Ryu, the men’s singles gold medallist at Athens 2004, represented South Korea alongside two-time Olympic bronze medallist Kim Kyung-ah.

The tournament took place to highlight the power of sport as a vehicle for peace, it was claimed, following a significant easing of tensions between North and South Korea in recent months that has seen the North's leader Kim Jong-un meet the South's President Moon Jae-in on more than one occasion.

Ryu said he was "pleased" to participate in a friendly tournament with North Korea.

"I am pleased to be taking part in this event as a player, and this is a significant event," Ryu, who is now a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission, was reported as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

"I'll do the best I can to help bring the four countries together through table tennis, and to promote the value of sports."

North and South Korea competed together at the recent World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad in Sweden ©Getty Images

The tournament featured mixed doubles matches but placed athletes from different nations on the same team, instead of pitting one country against another.

Representing North Korea were Kim Song-i, the women’s singles bronze medallist at Rio 2016, and Pak Sin-hyok, the country’s top-ranked male player.

Ma Long and Ding Ning, the reigning Olympic men’s and women’s singles champions respectively, took part for China.

Japan’s duo was made up of Ai Fukuhara, a two-time Olympic medallist in the women’s team event, and 14-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto, the youngest-ever winner of an International Table Tennis Federation World Tour men's singles title.

There was a historic moment at the recent World Team Table Tennis Championships in Swedish city Halmstad, where the two Koreas refused to play against each other in the quarter-finals, instead forming a joint Korean team for the semi-final.

A joint Korean ice hockey team was also formed at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, a move which IOC President Thomas Bach claimed was, "a great step forward in the Olympic spirit and in the spirit of the Olympic Truce Resolution".