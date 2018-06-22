The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has announced that its goalball and judo qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place in Fort Wayne in the United States.

Action will take place at three venues in the Indiana city - the Turnstone Center, Indiana Tech and the Grand Wayne Center.

Competition is scheduled for between June 30 and July 10 in 2020.

The events will give goalball teams and judoka another chance to gain qualification for Tokyo 2020 after World and Continental Championships held in 2018 and 2019.

"IBSA would like to thank everyone who has been a part of bringing this event to the USA," said IBSA President Jannie Hammershoi.

"I think it is a great opportunity to raise awareness of Paralympic goalball and judo in the build-up to Tokyo 2020, but also looking further ahead to Los Angeles 2028.

"I encourage everyone who enjoys competitive sport to put the dates in their diaries to go along and support these great athletes."

Para-judoka will also be in action in Fort Wayne ©Getty Images

US Paralympics vice president Julie Dussliere said she was "thrilled" to welcome the event to American shores.

"It will be a great opportunity to showcase the support of Turnstone and the Fort Wayne community to the global Paralympic family, and it will give our athletes the hometown advantage as they look to secure their spots to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," she said.

"Turnstone, Visit Fort Wayne and the City of Fort Wayne are proud to collaborate with the United States Association of Blind Athletes and the International Blind Sports Federation to host this Paralympic qualifying event," said Mike Mushett, chief executive of Turnstone.

"The high calibre of the facilities available to the athletes at Turnstone and throughout Fort Wayne will certainly compliment the level of competition we will have the privilege of witnessing."