United States Ski and Snowboard (USS) have appointed Mark Schneider as their chief technology officer.

He is said to bring a "huge wealth of experience" from the largest sporting bodies in the US, including six years as chief information officer at Red Bull USA.

His most recent post was chief technology officer at Zipscene, a company which specialises in understanding and predicting consumer-dining behaviour through deep learning and artificial intelligence on the Amazon and Google Cloud platforms.

"Mark's resume speaks for itself," said Tiger Shaw, chief executive and President of USS.

"He has worked in the technology field for nearly 35 years and was an integral part of the incredible growth Red Bull enjoyed in the US from 2007 through 2013.

"Most recently he has been working with a start-up which specialises in understanding and predicting consumer behavior, knowledge that will prove highly valuable to the work we do with athletes and consumers at US Ski and Snowboard."

Mark Schneider will work with the top United States athletes ©Getty Images

Schneider said he was "delighted" to accept the position, which will be based in the winter sport hub of Park City in Utah.

"The opportunity to move to Park City and work with some of the highest profile athletes in the world, a range of events broadcast globally, and blue-chip commercial partners is a huge and very exciting honour," he added.

"Even in my initial discussions with the team at the Center of Excellence, it is clear that there are opportunities to integrate technology even more deeply with the athletes US Ski and Snowboard helps become best in the world.

"This work will be focused on helping them increase performance levels even further, and to use technology to improve the fan experience, both in the live arena and in broadcast, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

"My family and I are looking forward to relocating to Utah and I cannot wait to start work."