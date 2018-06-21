An impressive second run from America's Jesse Grupper has seen him qualify for the final in fourth place at the World University Championships (WUC) Sporting Climbing event in Bratislava in Slovakia.

Nearly 150 climbers from 26 countries have taken part in the event at the K2 Climbing Centre, with just the top eight climbers qualifying for the final in the lead discipline.

"Before the first run I was quite nervous and I was not completely set to the competition’s atmosphere," said Grupper.

"But then I felt relieved and I think I did the best I could do in the second run."

He revealed it is the first time he has attended such a big event in sport climbing and so is enjoying every second.

"I like Bratislava very much and I am glad to compete here," he said.

Slovakian climber Robert Luby, who finished 15th today, said he would like to see more than eight athletes qualify ©FISU

Robert Luby came the closest to qualifying for the final for the home country.

He finished in 15th after his two runs and afterwards said he would prefer it if the top 20 qualified, as is the case in World Cup events.

"Although it is not my strongest discipline, I have overcome my expectations," he said.

"The 15th place pleased me.

"I enjoyed both runs, especially the second one I went to the maximum."

The event is due to finish on Saturday (June 23).