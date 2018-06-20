It has been a day of mixed fortunes for South Korea at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) 2018 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

They won the gold medal in the men's team foil event without ever really being tested to better their silver from last year but then South Korea's women lost in the final of their team sabre competition at Thammasat University.

The men cruised through to their final.

After a bye in the first round they dispatched Indonesia by 45 points to 20 in round two before round three saw them beat Thailand by an identical score line.

The semi-final was slightly closer, though they still saw off Australia with a 10 point margin, winning 45-35.

As it should be, the final against Hong Kong, who knocked out last year's champions China at the quarter-final stage, was their closest contest.

The South Korean's came out on top regardless however, eventually taking the gold with a 45-39 win.

The women entered their final hoping to match the men and better their silver from 2017.

South Korea also had to settle for the silver medal at last year's World Championships after losing to Italy there ©Getty Images

They pushed China all the way, however it was not to be, as their rivals took the gold medal, meaning South Korea had to settle for their third silver medal in as many years.

Over at the European Championships it was also a day of team event's with Russia dominating the men's sabre in Novi Sad in Serbia.

They won their third gold in succession by beating France in the final by 45 points to 34 at SPC Vojvodina.

In a similar situation to the South Koreans in Bangkok, the Russians were also never truly threatened throughout the competition.

Their closest match up came in the semi-finals against Italy, where they triumphed 45-40.

