Twenty-two different nations will be represented at the inaugural World Schools Sambo Championships in Orel In Russia in August.

It has been confirmed that athletes from Belarus, Cameroon, China, France, Israel, Pakistan and Zambia will be among those taking part.

The schoolchildren will compete across 10 different weight categories starting on August 23, for two days.

The competition will begin with a grand opening featuring a selection of honorary guests.

It is claimed to be another example of the growing stature of the sport.

An international sambo competition recently took part in Germany featuring kids as young as five ©FIAS

Earlier this month it was announced that a dedicated sambo venue would be built in Saint Petersburg after an agreement was reached between the city and sporting goods retailer Decathlon.

Saint Petersburg hosted the 2013 and 2008 World Sambo Championships, with Russia considered the dominant nation in the sport.

Details of the cost and location of the new venue are yet to be announced.