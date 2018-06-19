Russia and Belarus plan to expand cooperation between their National Olympic Committees to enable joint events, as well as the future use by Russian athletes of Belarusian sports training facilities.

The topics were discussed at a meeting in Moscow between Belarus' Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk, First Vice President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Andrei Astashevich and President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Podznyakov.

The parties discussed the possibilities of implementing joint events on the territory of the two states, using Belarusian sports facilities for the training of Russian athletes and countering doping in sport.

Preparations for the second European Games in Belarus' capital Minsk in 2019 were also on the agenda.

The National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus plan new joint ventures before next year's Second European Games in Minsk after meeting in Moscow ©ROC

A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the two NOCs was first signed in November 2015.

According to Pozdnyakov, the document will be used to implement the new projects.

"At present we are working on an annual programme and will suggest Belarus' NOC and its sports federations taking part in the events organised by the Olympic Committee of Russia, including those having anti-doping measures," Pozdnyakov told eng.belta.

"It is important for us to participate in the European Games in Minsk in 2019.

"Russia plans to use most of its quota at the forthcoming Games, where some sports competitions will be held as qualifiers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo."

The meeting was also attended by Head of the General Directorate for Participation in the Olympic Sporting Events of the Olympic Committee of Russia, Andrei Konokotin.

He will lead the Russian delegation at Minsk 2019.