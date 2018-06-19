Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Tatarstan region of Russia, has received the Jean Petitjean award for his contribution to the development of university sports.

The award is the highest award given by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and was created in 2013 in honour of Petitjean, a Frenchman who organised the first World University Games in Paris in 1923.

Other recipients include Universiade pioneer Konstantin Anastassov and former FISU President, Claude-Louis Gallien.

Minnikhanov received the award from FISU President Oleg Matytsin and secretary general Eric Saintrond.

Rustam Minnikhanov presided over events including the Kazan 2013 Summer Universiade ©FISU

The 61-year-old has been President of Tatarstan since 2010 and played a key role in preparations for the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan.

The legacy of this event has paved the way for other sporting competitions including the 2015 International Swimming Federation World Championships and matches during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

A professional motor racing enthusiast and driver, Minnikhanov acted as the mediator between the Kremlin Government and the Crimean Tatar community during the takeover of the region by Russia in 2014.

He has also supported other initiatives including the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy which is hoping to create student ambassadors.