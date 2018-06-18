Representatives from Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 are attending a debrief organised by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), which began today in the English city.

The event at Birmingham's Council headquarters is billed as an opportunity to celebrate the success of what they are now calling a "Games of Firsts" in Australia while also sharing expertise and experience with the next host city.

"Each Games and each host city is distinct but united by a common vision to inspire and serve athletes, citizens and communities to realise their full potential," said CGF chief executive David Grevemberg.

"As we continue on the trajectory of success from Glasgow 2014 to Gold Coast 2018 and onto Birmingham 2022 and beyond, we continue to transform our Games delivery partnership approach, and look forward to this week’s programme focused on collaborative and continuous improvement and innovation in Commonwealth sport.

"The Gold Coast 2018 team are passing the baton to Birmingham, who are committed to and focused on delivering a Games that realises the shared values of sport, culture and business and their positive impact on the young and diverse communities of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the broader Commonwealth."

The three-day debrief is coordinated and facilitated by the CGF as part of its knowledge transfer programme.

It will include presentations, discussions and workshops on key areas such as legacy planning, venue development and management, Government relations, security, sponsorship, transport and community engagement.

It is taking place in the venue off Victoria Square which was also the location for a handover segment of the Gold Coast 2018 Closing Ceremony, which featured a single-camera, live broadcast performance - transmitted as part of the global broadcast and beamed into the Gold Coast stadium.

Representatives from Birmingham, Queensland and the CGF pose together during the meeting ©CGF

A CGF press release today claimed this was "widely-acclaimed", although it was part of a Closing Ceremony which was widely criticised by many.

Representives from the Organising Committee and local and regional Governments of both host cities are present.

“There's no doubt that the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games delivered for the City of Gold Coast, the CGF and the numerous stakeholders with many lessons learnt for the future," added Gold Coast 2018 chief executive, Mark Peters.

"Gold Coast 2018 and our stakeholders greatly benefitted from our interactions with other event organisers including Glasgow 2014.

"We hope our time here in Birmingham will similarly benefit the Birmingham 2022 organisers who will have their own unique challenges and opportunities, as we all have to deliver a great games in 2022."

Birmingham 2022’s interim chief executive Ian Reid added: "We're delighted to welcome colleagues from the CGF and the Gold Coast as preparations build to host the next edition of the Games in just four years' time.

"We have a strong and committed partnership here in Birmingham and across the West Midlands, ready to explore and benefit from the experiences and perspectives from past organisers to ensure that Birmingham 2022 provides tangible benefits to the local community and continues the Commonwealth Sports Movement’s story of impactful success."