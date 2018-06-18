New Zealand has named a team of four wrestlers for the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The selected athletes are Westerly Ainsley, Arapo Kellner, Ryan Marshall and Ella Derry.

They were picked after winning their respective divisions at the Oceania Wrestling Championships, which doubled as the Youth Olympic Games qualifying tournament in Guam in May.

New Zealand Olympic Wrestling Union technical director Iain Adamson believes the Youth Olympic Games will contribute significantly to the development of the athletes.

"This is a great bunch of young athletes and this will be a fantastic opportunity for them to learn new skills while taking on some of the best wrestlers in the world," said Adamson.

"Congratulations to them all on their selection and we wish them all the best for Buenos Aires 2018."



Kellner, who will contest the 60 kilograms Greco-Roman category, said he is looking forward to facing a range of international competitors at the Youth Olympic Games.

New Zealand has named four wrestlers for this year's Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires ©Getty Images

The 16-year-old began wrestling when he lived in Wyoming in the United States, where the sport is extremely popular.

"I started wrestling when I was four years old, and growing up in the US my older brother and all my friends were all wrestlers so that is how I got into it," he said.

"I love the physicality and intensity that comes with the sport, it's the ultimate challenge."

Fifteen-year-old Derry, who will contest the 43kg women's freestyle category, also got into the sport through her brother.

"What I love about the sport is how much it makes you think and how different it is to the basic school sports that are offered, it really tests your mental strength," she said.

Ainsley will contest the 65kg freestyle category and Marshall the 80kg freestyle category.



Several wrestlers who have represented New Zealand at the Youth Olympic Games have gone on to wrestle at the Commonwealth Games, including Tayla Ford, who earned a bronze at Glasgow 2014, and Brahm Richards.

Buenos Aires 2018 will run between October 6 and 18 in Argentina's capital.