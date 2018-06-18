Australian Canoeing, the national sporting organisation responsible for canoeing, kayaking and other paddle sports in the country, has re-branded as Paddle Australia.

They say the change represents a "fresh positioning" of the organisation and a "new strategic journey" as they aim to place more focus on promoting and encouraging recreational paddling.

More than 300,000 people currently take part in paddle sports across Australia.

A strategic vision and plan for how to further expand the sports will be released soon.

Paddle Australia President Andrea McQuitty said the rebrand was a "very visible step" in the new direction the organisation is taking.

"Paddling is a very diverse activity and a unique way to enjoy the natural environment, whether with friends or family, for adventure or exercise, at your own pace or in competition with others," she said.

"Our diversity is our strength and the name Paddle Australia reflects the inclusive and diverse nature of our activities.

"In 2018 and beyond, paddle sports have enormous potential to become an integral part of the healthy lifestyle of even more Australians of all ages."

Around 300,000 people take part in paddle sports across Australia ©Paddle Australia

Five of the member state associations have also changed their names to reflect the national re-brand.

Queensland is still yet to adapt, but they will look to change their constitution in September.

"Paddling is changing and growing, and we must respond," chief executive of Paddle Australia Phil Jones said.

"Collectively one of our goals is to create an engaged community that reflects a positive, shared culture and values, causing everyone to want to be 'a part of paddling' in Australia.

"We are now going through a very busy time at Paddle Australia, planning some exciting changes to the services that we and our state associations offer.

"It will take a significant effort from all of us, particularly our state associations and clubs, working together to make the changes needed to maximise the potential of paddling in Australia."