A group of 39 Swiss Parliamentarians prepared for a day’s debating with an early morning run around the Bundeshaus in Bern as they took part in the 17th “Parliamen-tation” race, organised this year by the Swiss National Olympic Committee.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protectioin and Sport, gave the starting signal at 6.30am.

The total of 47 participants - including 39 national and local politicians - covered a total of 169.5 kilometres around the Federal Palace.

The sportiest section of this year's parliamentary field proved to be the Christian Democratic People's Party (CVP) - presumably running in the middle of the road.

Their 15 group members completed 52.25km.

Also taking part was the Bern City President Alec von Graffenried.

Members of the Christian Democratic People's party proved to be the fittest in office during the recent “Parliamen-tation” run around the Parliament buidlings in Bern under the auspices of the Swiss NOC ©Swiss Olympic

"A day before the end of an exciting but also exhausting Parliamentary session, it is particularly good to work and exercise beyond party boundaries," National Councillor Matthias Aebischer, who had been in charge of invitations as President of the Parliamentary Group Sport, said.

Jürg Stahl, President of the Swiss Olympic Committee and a National Councillor, also participated in “Parliamen-tation”.

"I am very pleased about the high number of participants," he said.

"My colleagues show that they know and appreciate the sport and its positive effects.

"I would also like to thank them for their support for the Swiss sport."