Eight New Zealand Olympians are set to help young refugees at an Olympic Refugee Sports Day event this week.

Around 300 young refugees and students from a refugee background are set to attend the event on Tuesday (June 19).

The participants will be aged between 11 and 18.

The aim of the event is to provide the youngsters with the opportunity to get involved in sport and meet with the Olympic athletes.

The sports day style event will encourage them to try out a variety of activities.

Three-time Olympic windsurfing medallist Barbara Kendall will be among those to attend, along with hockey players Emily Naylor and Pippa Hayward.

Boxer Alexis Pritchard, fencer Martin Brill, triathlete Evelyn Williamson, long jumper Chantelle Brunner and judoka Tim Slyfield will also take part.

The event will be held to jointly mark World Refugee Day and Olympic Day, which take place on June 20 and 23 respectively.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee have expressed their hope the day will aid the refugees' integration into society.

Pippa Hayward will participate in the Olympic Refugee Sport Day ©Getty Images

They highlight research which shows that sport and recreation has a significant and positive impact on refugees' well-being and development.

This is particularly found in refugees who have recently arrived in a new country.

Refugee Member of Parliament Golriz Ghahraman will be among those in attendance, along with refugee performance group Mixit.

Charity organisations Refugees As Survivors and the Asylum Seekers Support Trust will also be present.