Fiji claimed their fourth successive World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup title following victory over Georgia in Suva.

The two teams met in the second round of the World Rugby competition designed to strengthen tier two nations through a tournament.

Fiji secured overcame Samoa 24-22 in their first match of the tournament earlier this month.

Georgia, who were invited to the event, marked their debut appearance by beating Tonga 28-18.

It ensured the winners of the match between Fiji and Georgia would clash to decide the winners of the competition.

Played in front of a home crowd at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, hosts Fiji overcame their rivals.

Henry Seniloli scored two tries in the opening 20 minutes to give Fiji an early advantage, but they still trailed 15-10 at half-time as Georgia hit back through Viktor Kolelishvili and Alexander Todua.

Fiji turned the match around in impressive fashion as Jale Vatubua started a run of 27 unanswered points by going over for their third try minutes after the interval.

Frank Lomani scored two tries before Semi Radradra touched down in the final minute to seal a 37-15 victory.

It ensured Fiji claimed victory at the event for the fifth time in total.

All their successes have come in the last six years.

They only missed out in 2014 in the period, where they ended as runners-up.

Tonga finished as the runners-up after beating Samoa ©Getty Images

"Congratulations to Fiji for superbly hosting and winning the World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup," Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman, said.

"Once again this tournament has delivered excellent rugby and important preparation on the road to Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan."

Tonga claimed a 28-18 victory over Samoa in the second match of the day, enough for them to finish second overall.

Samoa’s focus will now turn to the home and away Rugby World Cup qualification process.

They are due to Germany, who beat Portugal 16-13 in a European playoff today.

Their playoff is scheduled to take place between June 30 and July 14.

The winners will compete in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

The defeated nation will compete in a four-way repechage tournament in November to decide the final place at the Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Africa Gold Cup started today.

Namibia, winners of the Cup for four times in a row, started off their defence on a positive note as they beat Uganda 55-6 at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

The Gold Cup, which doubles as a Rugby World Cup 2019 qualification tournament, also saw Zimbabwe and Morocco play out a 23-23 draw in Harare.