Sofya Velikaya and Alexei Cheremisinov claimed a Russian double on the opening day of the European Fencing Championship in Novi Sad to continue a week of sporting success for the nation.

The duo were almost as impressive as the Russian football team in their 5-0 World Cup win over Saudi Arabia after each emerging victorious in their respective women's sabre and men's foil events.

Cheremisinov beat Italy's reigning Olympic and defending European champion Daniele Garozzo in the final at the Sport and Business Center SPENS.

He won 15-14 to repeat his European individual success from 2012.

Cheremisinov also won the individual world title in 2014 and was part of the Olympic gold medal winning Russian team at Rio 2016.

Italy's Giorgio Avola and the Czech Republic's Alexander Choupenitch won the bronze medals.

Alexei Cheremisinov claimed gold for Russia today ©Getty Images

Velikaya claimed a fifth individual sabre European title after successes in 2006, 2008, 2015 and 2016.

She beat Frenchwoman Cecilia Berder 15-10 today.

Russia's Svetlana Sheveleva also shared bronze with Marta Puda of Poland.

The Asian Championships are also due to start tomorrow in Bangkok.

Six days of competition will be held at the Gymnasium 5&6 Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus.