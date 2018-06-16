Germany's Josef Fendt has been officially re-elected for a seventh as President of the international Luge Federation after standing unopposed Congress in Bratislava today.

Latvia’s Einars Fogelis as successor of retiring secretary general Svein Romstad.

Italy's double Olympic gold medallist Armin Zöggeler was elected as the vice-president for technical affairs after beating Canada’s Walter Cory by 21 votes to 12.

But Natalia Gart, President of the Russian Luge Federation, lost her bid to be elected as the vice-president for natural track.

She was defeated by Austria'a Peter Knauseder.

Fendt is the second longest-serving Winter International Federation President behind International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) head René Fasel.

Both were elected in 1994 but Fasel was elevated to IIHF President a few days before Fendt took official charge at the FIL.

Fendt, whose latest term will take him towards his 75th birthday, has run the FIL since the unexpected death of founding President Bert Isatitsch of Austria in February 1994.

Isatitsch led the FIL for a total of 37 years, from its creation in 1957 through to his death.

Fendt won Olympic men's singles luge silver at the 1976 Games in Innsbruck and is also a two-time world champion.

The German struck gold in the men's singles at the 1970 and 1974 World Championships, both of which were held in Königssee.

More follows