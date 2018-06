Brazil comfortably beat Canada as they begun their quest to retain their title on the opening day of the 2018 Pan American Men’s Handball Championship in Nuuk in Greenland.

The defending champions eased to a 42-13 win in Group B at Godthåbhallen.

They led 21-6 at half-time and managed to replicate their tally after the break.

Also tasting victory today in Group B were Uruguay, who defeated Paraguay 34-25.

In Group A, six-time winners Argentina overcame Peru 48-8.

More follows