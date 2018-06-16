Jim Paek, who led South Korea's ice hockey team during this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, has been awarded a new three-year contract, it has been announced.

Paek will continue to oversee the entire national team programme after signing the new deal with the Korea Ice Hockey Association (KIHA).

This includes the men’s senior, under-20 and under-18 national teams, as well as the women’s senior and under-18 squads, and will continue as head coach of the men’s national team

The 51-year-old was born in Seoul and played for several National Hockey League clubs, including Pittsburgh Pirates, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992 - the first Korean to lift the sport's top honour.

He joined the KIHA in 2014 and improved the men’s national team from 23rd to 16th in the IIHF Men’s World Ranking.

The biggest success on the ice has been earning promotion to the top-level for the first time in history with a second-place finish at last year’s 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A in Ukraine.

South Korea lost all of their matches during the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

The South Koreans finished the Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament with a 0-4 record and also lost all seven games at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and were relegated.

The closest top-level results were a 2-1 loss against the Czech Republic in the opening game at the Olympics and a 3-1 loss to host Denmark at the World Championship.

But the South Koreans also suffered 13-1 loss against the United States at the World Championship.

KIHA President Mongwon Chung has claimed Peak has now been tasked with a "second challenge" to qualify for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

At the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A in Astana, South Korea will battle for promotion with Belarus, host Kazakhstan, Hungary, Slovenia and Lithuania.