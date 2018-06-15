Matthias Biedermann has departed his role as Swiss Sliding's skeleton head coach.

The German had been in the role since 2016 but has opted to step aside.

Thirty-five-year-old Biedermann was previously a skeleton pilot himself - winning three silver medals at the World Junior Championships.

He also won bronze at the senior European Championships in 2004 while his best World Cup finish was second in Cesana in Italy in 2005.

Switzerland's Marina Gilardoni was the country's lone skeleton slider at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Biedermann had spent six years in the Latvian set-up before joining Swiss Sliding, where he coached the highly successful Dukurs brothers, Martins and Tomass.

He was involved with Swiss athletes before then and coached Gregor Stähli to the World Championship title in 2009.

Switzerland did not have a male entrant at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, however.

Marina Gilardoni competed in the women's competition, finishing in 11th place in the South Korean county.

She won European bronze in 2016 after switching to skeleton from bobsleigh.