The King of Morocco has reportedly ordered the country to launch a fresh bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup while an English-led bid potentially incorporating all of the home nations is also being considered.

Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have already announced plans to co-bid for the event in 2030.

It will take place on the 100 year anniversary of the first FIFA World Cup, which was held in Uruguay.

Morocco, which lost by 134 votes to 65 against a United North American bid for the right to host the 2026 edition on Wednesday (June 13), now plans to bid for a sixth time after other failed attempts for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 editions.

"I'm delighted his Majesty King Mohammed VI has taken the decision to make Morocco a bid nation for World Cup 2030," Moncef Belkhayat, a member of the 2026 Bid Committee, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"That shows that Morocco is a country of openness, tolerance, and shares values of the world, making football a key driver for social development and economic growth.

"It shows also our perseverance to do better and better for the sake of Morocco and worldwide football."

England, meanwhile, have reportedly been encouraged to launch a fresh attempt after failed bids for 2006 and 2018 by the new open FIFA voting process.

All member nations hold one vote and their choices are published afterwards.

Prince William and former British Prime Minister David Cameron, right, featured in England's unsuccessful bid for the 2018 World Cup, won by Russia ©Getty Images

An English or joint-British attempt has already received encouragement from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Asian Football Confederation counterpart, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa.

"I was very pleased with the [2026 voting] process," David Gill, England's FIFA vice-president, told The Times.

"What it does is gives great confidence that the procedures in place now are appropriate and relevant.

"This demonstrated the sheer professionalism and diligence that went into it, which is what's needed.

"At the end of the day, this is the biggest tournament.

"It produces 97 to 98 per cent of FIFA’s income, revenues, which it then uses to develop football, so it needs to be done correctly."

Twelve months of discussions are now expected before a decision is made at or around next year's FIFA Congress in Paris.

But other figures, including English FA chief executive Martin Glenn, says they will be "not focusing" on a bid for the time being.

England have not hosted the World Cup since they won the 1966 edition.

Qatar is due to host the 2022 edition before the joint Canadian-United States-Mexican attempt for 2026.