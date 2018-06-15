Tage Pettersen has been appointed as the new President of the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association.

The 45-year-old politician has been the Parliamentary representative for Østfold since last year, representing the conservative-leaning Høyre party.

He succeeds Nils Gerhard Nilsen as President of the ice hockey body with his election confirmed at the organisation's Annual Assembly in Oslo.

A new feel to the ruling board was also added to by Lise Kvil Torgersen rising to the role of vice president.

She only joined the board a year ago but will now take on the more senior role.

Tage Pettersen has been placed in charge of Norwegian ice hockey fortunes ©Getty Images

Pettersen is also a former chairman of his hometown ice hockey club, IL Krakene Moss.

He was Mayor of the town for six years leading up to 2017 and his entry to Parliament.

Norway's men failed to get out of the group stage at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February while the women did not qualify.

The men won a single match at this year's World Championships in Denmark in May, failing to advance from their group.