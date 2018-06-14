Kleinjan Combrinck, the 2018 African champion in freestyle wrestling at 57 kilograms, has died in a car accident near his home in South Africa.

Combrinck recently represented South Africa at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he finished in fifth place.

Ranked as high as 12th in the world, his next competition was expected to be the 2018 Under-23 World Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest.

Michael Gaitskill, who also competed on South Africa’s Gold Coast 2018 team, was in the car with Combrinck and is in intensive care in a critical condition.

Like Combrinck, he was preparing for the 2018 Under-23 World Championships.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (June 10), between the towns of Springs and Nigel on the East Rand.

Combrinck was a regular visitor to the East Rand for training purposes.

SASCOC President Gideon Sam has paid tribute to Kleinjan Combrinck ©Getty Images

Gideon Sam, President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), said the loss of Combrinck and the serious injury to Gaitskill "rocks the very heart of the SA sporting family".

"Both these two fine men were excellent wrestlers and also brilliant ambassadors for South African sport on the international front," a statement from Sam reads.

"As SASCOC, we extend our deepest condolences to Kleinjan’s family on their tragic loss, and to Michael’s family we join the rest of South Africa in wishing him a speedy recovery to full health once more."

Nico Coetzee, South Africa’s national wrestling coach, also offered his condolences.

"Kleinjan’s passing is a big loss to the wrestling community and he will be sorely missed by all," he was reported as saying by Eyewitness News.

"Condolences to his father, mother and sister.

"We also pray for a full recovery by Michael."