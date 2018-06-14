Espen Bjervig has been appointed as manager of Norway's cross-country skiing team.

The 45-year-old's appointment has been confirmed by the Norwegian Ski Association (NSB).

Bjervig, a former competitor who won relay silver at the 1999 World Championships in Ramsau, will begin work on July 1 and is in charge of the country's highly successful programme.

"It has been a long and thorough recruitment process with good applicants," said the NSB's Cross-Country Committee chairman Torbjørn Skogstad.

"In the final heat we had four strong candidates represented with both sexes.

"An overall Cross-Country Committee agrees that Espen Bjervig is the best to lead Norwegian cross-country skiing."

Norway is the global powerhouse in cross-country skiing ©Getty Images

Bjervig was previously an admistrative leader, similarly to national team manager Vidar Løfshus.

"I greatly appreciate the trust and look forward to accepting the work as the top manager of the Norwegian cross-country skiing," said Bjervig.

"It is with pride and dedication I take on the effort of inspiring and protecting people both internally and externally and being part of our national sport.

"Throughout the last years of cross-country events, I have learned a lot and I will do my best to keep our focus on good routines, control and quality in all our operations.

"At the same time it is important that the national team model offers the best sporting scheme for the skiers, and with room for individual adaptations."

Cross-country skiing is hugely popular in Norway and the country is the sport's powerhouse.

They won seven gold medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in a total haul of 14.