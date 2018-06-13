Beijing 2022 has opened a Cloud Data Centre for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in four years time.

The facility in Zhangbei County, in Hebei Province, will play a key role in the digital communication and broadcast of the Games.

Cloud computing technology, powered by renewable energy sources including wind and solar, will be heavily used, according to China.org.

Chinese company Alibaba, a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) flagship The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme, will be involved with the facility.

China.org reports that the company will "create a comprehensive range of innovative technologies" for Beijing 2022.

China is preparing for the Winter Olympics in 2022 ©Getty Images

"Inspired by the Olympic motto of 'higher, faster, stronger', we hope to present to athletes and audiences from all over the world a Winter Olympic feast on the cloud," said Beijing 2022's deputy director of press and publicity Xu Jicheng.

The news comes after the IOC looked forward to Beijing 2022 at the Pyeongchang 2018 debrief in the Chinese capital this month.

The Winter Olympics are due to run between February 4 and 20 in 2022.

The Paralympics are scheduled to follow between March 4 and 13.

Beijing itself will share the sporting action with clusters in Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

The capital hosted the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2008 and will become the first city to also host the Winter editions.