German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) President Franz Reindl has been unanimously re-elected for another four-year term.

He was confirmed in the top position at the organisation's General Assembly in Freising.

Daniel Hopp, Berthold Wipfler and Marc Hindelang were all also voted in to their vice president roles.

"I'm happy about the unanimous re-election that commits for the future," said Reindl.

"In my four-year term we can look back at a positive outcome.

"The path we started we want to continue successfully in the future.

Germany won a shock Olympic silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"We are proud that we can declare ourselves as financially healthy after these four years and we are happy about the record number of members."

The General Assembly came after the most successful season in Germany's ice hockey history, which included an unlikely silver medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

Germany stunned world champions Sweden and powerhouse Canada en-route to the final where they lost 4-3 following overtime to the neutral Olympic Athletes of Russia team.

The squad and head coach Marco Sturm were named as honorary members of the DEB at the General Assembly to mark their achievement.

At May's World Championship in Denmark, Germany were knocked out in the group phase.