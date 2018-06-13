An inspection visit has taken place in Park City as preparations continue for the 2019 International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships.

Technical officials from the FIS visited three venues in the American city, which hosted competitions at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.

Deer Valley Resort, Canyon Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort were the facillities visited, with the 2019 event expected to be the largest edition of the World Championships ever held.

In all, 700 athletes from 36 countries are expected to travel to Utah for the competition.

Twenty-five medal events will be held, the highest number ever.

Organising Committee chairman Calum Clark hosted the inspection alongside other US Ski and Snowboard officials.

Park City is a key winter-sport hub in the United States ©Getty Images

The FIS was represented by its quartet of sport directors, Joe Fitzgerald, Uwe Beier, Roby Moresi and JP Baralo.

"Our objective with the FIS World Championships is to bring the very best athletes in the world to Utah and show them a great celebration of sport," said Clark.

"This has been a true community event with outstanding partnership from the resorts and organisations like the Park City Chamber/Bureau and Utah Sports Commission."

Park City was awarded the event in June 2014 and is due to host the action between February 1 and 10 in 2019.

"There is not a doubt that the US Ski and Snowboard staff and the three resorts have an unparalleled pedigree in hosting major events," said Fitzgerald.

"It was clear from the inspection that they are ready to once again put on a memorable event that we are all looking very much forward to as the highlight of the 2019 FIS freestyle skiing, snowboard and freeski calendar."



