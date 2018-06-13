Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has agreed a deal with the European Handball Federation (EHF) to broadcast all club and team competitions featuring Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

The partnership will allow NENT Group to cover three men's and women's EHF Euro events in 2022, 2024 and 2026, the relevant qualification away matches, three beach handball Euro events between 2021 and 2025 and the corresponding draw events.

Also included in the rights package are three seasons of coverage of the EHF's top men's and women's club competitions, including the Champions League, a new second tier European Handball League and the EHF Cup, which is replacing the current Challenge Cup.

All games involving the Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish handball national teams played at the men's and women's EHF Euros between 2022 and 2026, as well as away qualifiers, will be broadcast live on NENT Group's free TV channels.

As will all semi-final and medal matches.

Free-to-air coverage is also guaranteed in the three main EHF club competitions, for all matches involving clubs from the four Nordic nations, as well as from the finals of these competitions including the EHF Final4 events.

NENT Group will broadcast all other matches not involving Nordic clubs or national teams on TV and/or on its own dedicated sports-OTT platforms.

Martin Hausleitner, right, hopes the deals with NENT Group, Infront and Perform will help grow the sport ©Getty Images

Secretary general of the EHF Martin Hausleitner said: "Handball is immensely popular across Scandinavia and we are delighted to have secured a deal with NENT Group that guarantees handball fans in the region not only free-to-air coverage, but also a comprehensive package of both club and national team competitions."

NENT Group's chief executive Andres Jensen has said NENT is now "the undisputed home" of handball.

"As the region's leading entertainment provider, we are delighted to have secured these rights to one of the most popular sports in the Nordics, and we will continue to add to our unrivalled sports offering," he said.

The news comes just weeks after the EHF signed a 10-year deal with both the sports marketing company Infront and digital sports media company Perform Group.

That deal, according to the EHF, will look to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the sport's digital footprint.

"The new agreement with Infront and Perform is already bearing fruit and this first TV deal underlines the potential for the further growth and development of the sport through to 2030", said Hausleitner.

The EHF is the governing body of handball in Europe, with 50 member federations and two associated federations.

They are responsible for a wide range of tasks and activities from promotion, development and education through to the organisation of high profile competitions and events such as the Champions League.

Their headquarters is in Vienna, Austria.