Tickets for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang are due to go on sale on June 30, it has been announced.
Antara News reports that tickets will be available for purchase at official 2018 Asian Games stands or merchandise shops in several shopping malls in Jakarta and Palembang, as well as at Games venues.
Prices are expected to start from IDR 30,000 (£1.61/$2.13/€1.81) and go up to more than IDR 100,000 (£5.32/$7.09/€6.03).
Erick Thohir, President of the 2018 Asian Games Organising Committee, said the aim is to make the tickets affordable.
"We would carefully determine the best prices as we do not wish to burden people," he stated.
"We are still discussing the right prices.
"Basically, they will be put in four different categories of prices with different profits."
Thohir also revealed that ticket sales would be managed by official agency Kios Tix using credit cards, bank transfers, or cash at Alfamart convenience stores.
"We should try to buy Asian Games 2018 tickets immediately so that we may not miss out the performance of great Asian athletes and will not miss being part of national history," he added.
In order to help allow overseas spectators to experience the Games, Kios Tix will also coordinate and cooperate with national committees of their countries, travel agencies, or foreign online services.
Sarman Simanjorang, the ticketing director of the 2018 Asian Games, revealed that people would need to provide their identity cards, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers when buying tickets.
In an attempt to avoid ticket scalping, Simanjorang explained that one identity card may only be used to buy four tickets.
The rule, however, will not be applied to group buying by organisations such as national committees or foreign representatives.
A total of 25,000 tickets will also be allocated to students across Indonesia, working together with regional administrations,
Thohir pointed out that the tickets will not be free.
Furthermore, he expressed his optimism that Indonesia could surpass the 1.3 million tickets sold for the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon in South Korea.
Earlier this month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for increased promotion of the 2018 Asian Games.
According to Antara News, the country's leader said efforts to advertise the event had not "intensified" and that "fever" for the Games had not set in.
"It is now still only warm, not hot, let alone a fever," he said.
Widodo invited athletes, musicians and artists to the State Palace in Jakarta to ask for their help in promoting the Asian Games, which will run in the two cities between August 18 and September 2.
He also visited Karawang, a city 32 miles from Jakarta, to hand out t-shirts.
Last month, Widodo highlighted his support for the Asian Games by wearing a black jacket promoting the event.
It featured the words "Asian Games" written on the back alongside images of athletes from various sports.
Ten thousand athletes from 45 National Olympic Committees will compete at the Asian Games.