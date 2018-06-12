Olympic Broadcast Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos has targeted showcasing a "different China" during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Exarchos told Xinhua that emerging technology such as virtual reality would be used when the Chinese capital hosts the Winter Games.

Artificial intelligence could also be experimented with in four years' time.

"Most importantly, we want to showcase Beijing in a different way," Exarchos said to Xinhua.

"At Beijing 2008, I think it was a time when the rest of the world discovered an emerging China.

"In 2022, our opportunity first of all is to showcase to the world a Beijing probably not everyone knows.

"I have been living in Beijing for more than three years.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I love the Beijing winter with its snow and cold weather.

"It has a totally different feeling."

Beijing will become the first city to have hosted the both the Summer and Winter Olympics when it plays host in 2022.

China will be hosting the winter event despite lacking pedigree in many of the sports on the programme.

"We need the Games to be smarter by proving we can stage things that are sustainable and that we can serve people in host countries for the future," Exarchos added.

"Future organisers of the Games have opportunities that weren't there in the past."