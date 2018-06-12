Hosts France will face Russia in a repeat of the 2016 Olympic Games final at the European Women's Handball Championship, after the draw for the tournament was conducted in Paris today.

Russia beat the French team to clinch the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro and the two sides will renew rivalries in the opening group match of the competition in Nancy on November 29.

Montenegro and Slovenia join Russia and France, the reigning world champions, in Group B.

Defending European champions Norway have been drawn with Romania, Germany and the Czech Republic in Group D, with matches due to be held in Brest.

Denmark, Serbia, Sweden and Poland comprise Group A, where games will be held in Nantes, while Montbéliard will host Group C, contested by Hungary, Spain, The Netherlands and Croatia.

The top three teams in each group will qualify for the main round of the tournament, before Paris stages the finals weekend from December 14 to 16.

France and Russia will meet in the opening match of this year's European Women's Handball Championships ©Getty Images

A host of notable handball players helped conduct the draw at the Maison de la Radio in the French capital, including Norway goalkeeper Silje Solberg, Denmark's right-back Line Jorgensen, the Dutch left-back Jessy Kramer and France right-wing Blandine Dancette.

The Philharmonie de Paris performed the official tournament song - "In the Hall of the Mountain King" - at the draw.

The draw followed the conclusion of the qualification process for the event.

Last month, organisers officially made tickets for individual matches available following the end of the opening sales phase.

Organisers revealed 20 per cent of available seats for the event had been purchased during the first stage.

The Organising Committee said 30 per cent of tickets had already been sold.