Condolences have been sent to the United States' most decorated male skier Bode Miller from across the American sporting community following the tragic death of his 19-month-old daughter.

Emeline Miller passed away at an Orange County hospital after drowning in a swimming pool in Southern California.

Reports said Miller's wife Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, dived into the pool after her daughter had fallen in but was unable to revive her.

Emeline was rushed to hospital by paramedics but they could not save her.

An investigation into her death has now been launched by local police.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Miller said: "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this.

"Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten.

"Our little girl loved life and lived it to the fullest everyday."

Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today. #TeamUSA sends sincere condolences to @MillerBode and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort. — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) June 12, 2018

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and US Ski and Snowboard were among the organisations to send condolences to Miller, a six-time Olympic Alpine skiing gold medallist and four-time world champion.

"Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today," read a Tweet from the USOC.

"#TeamUSA sends sincere condolences to @MillerBode and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort."

US Ski and Snowboard said: "It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of @MillerBode's daughter Emmy.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at US Ski and Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time."