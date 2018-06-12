Xerox will provide all printing and scanning services at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The technology company has been appointed as the official provider for the duration of the event, which will take place between August 2 and 12 in the Scottish city.

As part of the deal, Xerox will provide 170 ConnectKey multi-functional and desktop printers, for the printing of competition details plus the latest news and results.

They will also provide on-site technical support.

Xerox has a history of providing printing services at major sporting events.

They were also the official provider at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Xerox will provide 170 printers and scanners at Glasgow 2018, having previously done so at the London 2012 Olympics ©Getty Images

Glasgow 2018 championship director Colin Hartley said: "The Glasgow 2018 European Championships is a world first event which requires all of our staff and offices to operate to the very highest standards.

"We look forward to working with Xerox and all of our sponsors to deliver a sporting and cultural event which will make Scotland proud."

Managing director at Xerox UK and Ireland Andrew Morrison said: "The Glasgow 2018 event will be spread out over a number of different competition and hospitality locations, making it vital that the right documents get to the right people at the right time.

"We're looking forward to contributing to the smooth running and reporting of Glasgow 2018 and are confident that our easy to use, secure solutions will ensure a seamless printing and scanning experience for all staff."

Glasgow 2018 will see more than 3,000 athletes visit Scotland to compete in six sports - aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

It is the first time the existing European events for the sports have been held at the same time under the same banner.

Athletics is also part of the European Championships but will take place in Berlin.