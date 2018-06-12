Volunteers from across the Americas travelled to Colorado for a Para-swimming Summit hosted by US Paralympics.

The Technical Education Summit included two days of courses, but also allowed the 17 volunteers who took part to run a special swimming meet.

The Jimi Flowers Classic is held in honour of the late US Paralympics resident team coach and national team manager.

The volunteers, from countries including Aruba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Panama, helped time the races and generally ensured the smooth running of the event.

Annette Jimenez Collet, a coordinator with the Department of Recreation and Sports of Puerto Rico, was among the attendees who travelled to the Summit.

US Paralympics hope training more officials will benefit their athletes in the long run, allowing for more competitions ©Getty Images

Puerto Rico sent their first two athletes to compete in swimming at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"I am new to the Para-swimming world," she said.

"But after the technical official training, I have entered the Puerto Rican Para Swimming Federation as a contributing member."

It is the first time US Paralympics has hosted the event, helped by a grant received from the Agitos Foundation, the development arm of the International Paralympic Committee.

Vice President of US Paralympics Julie Dussliere said: "We applied for the Agitos grant with the aim of increasing the number of trained national coaches and officials across the Americas.

"We believe that by increasing the number of opportunities for all athletes, that our own US athletes will also benefit from increased competition from across the region."