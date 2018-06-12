Paris hosted the World Rugby Sevens Series 2018 awards evening at the conclusion of the season in the French capital city.

South Africa retained their men’s title on points difference against Olympic champions Fiji, while Rio 2016 gold medallists Australia edged New Zealand in the women’s event.

The end of season awards was aimed at providing an opportunity to celebrate the men’s and women’s sevens players, coaches and teams.

Fiji made up the majority of the men’s dream team for the series having won five of the 10 events, although they eventually finished as the overall runners-up.

Fiji’s captain Jerry Tuwai, Kalione Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Eroni Sau were all named in the men’s team.

They were joined by Kenya’s Oscar Ouma, Australia’s Ben O’Donnell and South Africa’s Dylan Sage.

Australia’s Evania Pelite and Emma Tonegato were named in the women’s team, along with New Zealand’s Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde, Russia’s Baizat Khamidova, Spain’s Patricia García and France’s Montserrat Amédée.

United States’ Carlin Isles received the men’s top try scorer prize, having finished the series with 49 tries to follow his team-mate Perry Baker, who won the award last year.

New Zealand’s Woodman clinched the women’s award, with her 43 tries helping her team to win three rounds of the series.

Following a fan vote, Fiji’s Eroni Sau was named men’s rookie of the year, with France’s Coralie Bertrand securing the women’s prize.

World Rugby introduced an inaugural TAG Heuer Don't Crack Under Pressure Award, which was voted for by fans.

Australia’s Ellia Green picked up the women’s award, following her try against New Zealand in the final of the Sydney Sevens, where she finished off Emilee Cherry’s break.

Mark Roche’s kick in the final play of the match against England in the London Sevens was the winner of the men’s prize, with the effort helping invitational team Ireland beat the hosts to bronze.

There were also awards for New Zealand’s Michaela Blythe and Justin Douglas of Canada, who received the DHL Impact Player of the Year prizes.

The award is aimed at recognising players all-round game including factors such as number of tackles, carries, line breaks and offloads as well as tries and points scored.

Despite finishing as the runners-up in the overall series, New Zealand’s Alan Bunting won the women’s coach of the series award.

He led them to successive victories in the last three rounds of the series in Japan, Canada and France as well as the Commonwealth Games, while New Zealand also claimed the Commonwealth Games title in Gold Coast in April.

South Africa’s coach Neil Powell was presented with the men’s award, having guided his team to the series title for the second successive year.

Japan were awarded the women’s fair play award following the loss of their core team status on the series, while Kenya secured the men’s prize for their performances, which included series finals in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

The award was selected by the match officials and was aimed at recognising the teams who showcase rugby’s values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

"It has been another tremendous year for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which continues to go from strength to strength,” said Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman.

"I hugely admire the skill and physicality of rugby sevens and thank the players for their outstanding commitment which makes the series such a success.

“It is great to see the series capturing the imagination on and off the field with year-on-year increases in attendances, broadcast and fan-engagement figures, and that is a great testament to the players, coaches, host unions and everyone involved with the events.



"Rugby sevens took a quantum leap when it joined the Olympic programme in 2016 and now we look forward to a Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in just 40 days time in an iconic city and a market with great potential.”

The Rugby World Cup Sevens will take place from July 20 to 22.