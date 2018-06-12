Tickets for the Open International de Squash de Nantes have been placed on sale prior to the fourth edition of the event.

Competition is scheduled to take place at the 18th century Théâtre Graslin from September 4 to 9.

The event, part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour, has been claimed to have combined sport and culture in each of its editions to date.

Last year competition took place at by the cultural project Les Machines de L’Ile, which is home to the 12 metre high Grand Éléphant installation.

In 2016, the Cité Internationale des Congrès, one of the top convention centres in France, hosted the tournament.

Organisers are excited by the opportunity to install an all-glass showcourt at the Théâtre Graslin, one of the most historic theatres in Europe,” said ,” said François Le Jort, tournament promoter.

"One of our key goals is to display both culture and world-class sport side by side while showing off the beautiful city of Nantes.

“We are delighted to take the tournament to the Théâtre Graslin this year, the venue will dramatise the fight between players and give spectators an unparalleled viewing experience.

"The ability to install a glass court in almost any environment has enabled us to showcase some of the most stunning venues Nantes has to offer.

“As squash is vying to be included in the Olympic programme, the Open International de Nantes effectively demonstrates how the spectacular sport of squash can contribute to the attraction of the host city.

“We are looking forward to another exciting week of action in September."

Gregoire Marche and Fiona Moverley won the men's and women's events last year ©PSA

France’s Gregoire Marche has won all three editions of the men’s tournament to date, while England’s Fiona Moverley won the second women’s event last year.

Organisers state that €39,000 (£34,000/$46,000) worth of prize money will be on offer across the men’s and women’s events, representing an $6,000 increase compared to 2017.

Fans will be able to buy day passes for €14 (£12/$16.50) or single tickets for €9 (£8/$10).