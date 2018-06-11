Mongolia booked their place in the quarter-finals against the odds on day four of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup in Bocaue in the Philippines.

They outsiders stretched their winning run to three games with victories over both Russia and Brazil on a day of upsets at the Philippine Arena,

It means they finish in second place in Pool C.

In the women's event, the Czech Republic won an epic against Italy 21-20, despite playing without anysubstitutes after Andrea Ovsikova went down injured.

All the pool matches have now been played, with the quarter-finals set to take place tomorrow.

Mongolia's match against Russia was today's game of the day.

Mongolia had a very successful day at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup by beating both Russia and Brazil ©FIBA

The Russian's seemed to be in control of the tie for much of the game but were not able to convert their dominance into a significant lead, meaning Mongolia were able to steal the match right at the end 21-18.

The defeat means Russia are out of the competition.

The player of the day award went to Canada's Michael Linklater in the men's event and Sabrina Ionescu from the United States in the women's.

Linklater's side defeated both the hosts Philippines 20-19 and Brazil 22-4 on day four, while Ionescu's team beat both Uganda 22-9 and Russia 21-13.

In tomorrow's quarter-finals, the first match in the men's event is due to see two-time champions Serbia play Mongolia, Latvia will face Poland, Slovenia have been drawn against Ukraine and Canada are up against The Netherlands.

In the women's event the Czech Republic are scheduled to take on Russia, Spain play France, China are up against Hungary and the US have been matched against Italy.