A total of 269 student-athletes from 30 sports have received Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF) Peter Lim Scholarship, including Asian and Youth Olympic Games hopefuls.

Scholarships were awarded in four categories, with the primary and secondary levels receiving SGD$1,000 (£560/$750/€635) and SGD$2,000 (£1,100/$1,500/€1,200) respectively.

Athletes in the tertiary level will receive SGD$3,000 (£1,600/$2,200/€1,900), while a total of 49 athletes will be given under-18 high performance scholarships of SGD$5,000 (£2,800/$3,700/€3,100).

In total SGD$771,000 (£431,000/$577,000/€490,000) in cash scholarships will be given out in the latest batch, taking the total figure to SGD$6.5 million (£3.6 million/$4.8 million/€4.1 million) since the partnership between the SOL and Peter Lim launched in 2010.

A total of 2,362 student-athletes have benefited from the funding, it has been claimed.

Fencer Lau Ywen and synchronised swimmers Rachel Thean and Vivien Tai are due to receive scholarships, as they prepare to compete at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games hopefuls Marsha Shahrin from sailing, shooting’s Shirlene Hew and swimmers Christie Chue, Darren Chua and Gan Ching Hwee are also being supported.

A ceremony was held to announce the scholarships with former recipient Joseph Schooling, a Rio 2016 swimming gold medallist, among those present.

The 100m butterfly Olympic champion was joined by Japan’s Koji Murofushi, a 2011 world champion and two-time Olympic medallist in the men’s hammer throw.

Joseph Schooling, centre left, and Koji Murofushi were present at the ceremony ©Singapore Olympic Foundation

Murofushi, an Athens 2004 gold medallist, currently serves at the Tokyo 2020 sport director.

Both athletes presented awards and spoke about their careers at the ceremony, offering advice to the young hopefuls.

Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Ng Ser Miang, chairman of the SOF and International Olympic Committee executive board member, congratulated the athletes.

“The selection criteria has evolved to place stronger emphasis on sporting excellence and exemplary conduct in selecting the recipients,” Miang said.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the recipients for making the cut.

“You also met two very special guests – both Olympic champions who have big goals to chase at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Singapore’s very own Joseph Schooling and Tokyo 2020 Sport Director Koji Murofushi.

“We are extremely appreciative that Koji, who is also a good friend, for taking time off from his work at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be with us.

“Thank you for sharing your experience and inspiring our young athletes.

“Lastly, I would like to wish all recipients who are aspiring for the Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games this year all the best in your preparations.”

Footballer Ilhan Fandi Ahmad was awarded a special development grant from Peter Lim, with the 15-year-old aspiring footballer hoping to play among the best teams in Europe.

Ilhan is currently part of an elite training programme at i2i Football Academy in Yorkshire, England, while he is also studying at Queen’s Ethelburga College.

The grant, which amounts to more than SGD$100,000 (£56,000/$74,000/€63,000), will go towards supporting Ilhan’s training and academic fees.