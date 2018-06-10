Cuba’s 20-year-old long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarria, surprise winner at this year’s International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Indoor Championships, looks like the future of the event following today’s staggering effort at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

Echevarria reached 8.83 metres - the farthest since countryman Iván Pedroso jumped 8.96m in 1995.

But frustratingly, as with Pedroso's jump. his effort was achieved with a following wind in excess of the 2 metres per second allowable level for record purposes – in his case 0.1 mps over.

That meant Echevarria could not take his place on the all-time world list behind the illustrious American trio of Mike Powell, the world record holder with his 1991 performance of 8.95m, Bob Beamon and Carl Lewis, and Russia’s Robert Emmiyan,

It was, nevertheless, a historic effort in the 1912 Olympic Stadium - and a dizzying indicator of future potential.

Even Echevarria’s second best effort – a fourth round of 8.50m - would have been enough to beat a field that contained the Rio 2016 Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the United States, second with 8.39m, and South Africa’s world champion Luvo Manyonga, third with 8.25m.

Echevarria was not the only huge young talent setting a significant marker for the future.

Sweden's 18-year-old Armand Duplantis earned victory over world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks in an extraordinary IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stockholm's 1912 Olympic stadium ©Getty Images

Home fans had special reason to cheer as 18-year-old local hero Armand Duplantis earned victory over the world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, clearing 5.86m after the American had come to a halt at 5.81m.

And Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba continued the theme in the men’s 400 metres hurdles as he lowered his own Asian and Diamond League record to 47.41sec after securing a third victory in succession over his fellow 22-year-old, Norway’s world champion Karsten Warholm.

Warholm chased the Qatari home in 47.81, taking 0.01 seconds off his national record.

Ethiopia’s 18-year-old Selemon Barega, world indoor 3,000m silver medallist, won the 5,000m in 13min 04.05sec, the fastest time run so far this year.

And 20-year-old, Nigerian-born Salwa Eid Naser, running for Bahrain, won the women’s 400m in a national record of 49.84, beating world champion Phyllis Francis of the US in 50.07.

On a day when everything seemed to turn to Stockholm gold, America's Rio 2016 100m hurdles champion Brianna McNeal set the fastest time run so far this season, 12.38.

Ramil Guliyev, Turkey’s world 200m champion, earned victory in 19.92.

Ethiopia’s Goodbye Tsegay earned victory in the final event of the programme, the women’s 1500m, clocking a meeting record of 3:57.64 to finish ahead of Britain’s Laura Muir, second in 3:58.53.

America's Brianna McNeal won the 100m hurdles in the fastest time in the world this year ©Getty Images

Another startling field event result saw Fedrick Dacres set a Jamaican discus record of 69.97m, the farthest thrown this year.

Even a personal best by world champion Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania was only enough for second place.

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene extended her winning streak in the women’s high jump to 42 competitions since returning to competition as an Authorised Neutral Athlete in April last year – but this time it was closer than usual.

The world champion’s best mark of 2.00m was matched by a personal best from Mirela Demireva of Bulgaria, who cleared the landmark height at her third attempt.

That meant both women going on to 2.02m, and although neither cleared it, meaning the Russian athlete won on countback, it was a more competitive outing than usual for her.

Dina Asher-Smith,who lowered her British 100m record to 10.92 in chasing home the Ivory Coast’s world indoor champion Murielle Ahoure in the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday (June 7), had her revenge as she won in 10.93.

There was another British victory in the women’s long jump, where Lorraine Ugen finished top with 6.85m in a competitive event in which 6.81m was only enough to earn fourth place for Rio 2016 bronze medallist Ivana Španović of Serbia, making her Diamond League seasonal debut.