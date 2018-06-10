Latvia completed the first 100 per cent record in the men's pool matches at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup at Bocaue in The Philippines to earn a quarter-final meeting with Poland.

Second seeds Slovenia topped the other pool playing final matches today in the Philippine Arena, and will meet Ukraine in the knock-out stages starting on Tuesday (June 12).

Latvia, seeded eighth in this annual event, began with a hugely competitive 21-19 win over Croatia sealed by a crucial final score from Karlis Lasmanis, and then beat Nigeria 22-11.

Ukraine finished second behind them in Pool D with a 22-11 win over Croatia and a 21-14 victory over Jordan.

Latvia and China earned perfect qualifying records in the men's and women's events at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in The Philippines ©FIBA

Slovenia's second day saw them beat Indonesia 21-7 and Estonia 21-15 in Pool B.

Poland lost 13-17 to Estonia before beating Japan 20-16, and earned the second place ahead of their earlier victors on the basis of having scored five more points.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, top seeds China also completed a perfect set of wins in their Pool B matches, defeating Kazakhstan 15-13 and Argentina 22-4 to earn a quarter-final against third seeds Hungary.

Hungary - with Bettina Bozoki and Dora Medgyessy outstanding - beat Germany 16-13 and the hosts 18-15 to take second place in Pool D behind Spain, who will face France, second behind China, in their quarter-final on Tuesday.

The final men's and women's pool matches take place tomorrow.